The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian surveillance aircraft conducts intelligence mission over US base in Syria

The aircraft in question was identified as an Antonov AN-30, which repeatedly flew back and forth over the At-Tanf garrison and its surrounding area. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 16, 2023 05:01
: Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters perform a flight during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021. (photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)
: Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters perform a flight during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
(photo credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

According to a senior defense official, last week on Friday morning, a Russian surveillance aircraft conducted an extensive intelligence gathering mission by flying over a United States base in Syria, according to CNN.

The aircraft in question was identified as an Antonov AN-30, which repeatedly flew back and forth over the At-Tanf garrison and its surrounding area. 

While the US and Russia often engage in intelligence collection on each other, this particular event was noteworthy due to its direct occurrence above a US base.

According to the defense official, the US was unable to intercept the manned surveillance aircraft due to the positioning of US assets at the time.

The US follows daily flight patterns based on the availability of fighters and tankers for refueling, as well as the ongoing activities in Syria and Iraq. 

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the ''Aviadarts'' military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the ''Aviadarts'' military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

These flight schedules are intentionally varied to avoid predictability, making it difficult for Russia to anticipate any gaps in US military airspace coverage.

Russian aircraft violated standard distance protocols

While the incident was deemed unprofessional as the Russian aircraft violated the standard distance protocols between aircraft, the defense official clarified that it was not as reckless as previous encounters.

The US maintains regular communication with Russia through the deconfliction line established for military operations in Syria. While tensions occasionally arise over perceived Russian aggressiveness, the line of communication has remained open.

The defense official further acknowledged that the US has utilized drones from Task Force 99, a specialized group focused on employing emerging technologies for surveillance missions in the region. 

Despite the recent uptick in aggressive Russian flights, there is no indication of a willingness from either side to escalate tensions or engage in direct confrontation. 

The official expressed confidence that Russia is not expected to target US troops or aircraft with violence. 

However, the official noted a qualitative difference in how Russian military flights in Syria interact with US aircraft, which may be influenced by growing Iranian influence in the region and a desire to reduce American presence.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions and complexities in the region, as multiple countries view for influence and strategic control.

Additionally, the US has been actively monitoring the maritime domain in the Middle East to deter potential Iranian aggression. Recent interventions by the US Navy prevented Iranian Navy attempts to seize oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

To enhance deterrence capabilities, the US has deployed A-10 attack aircraft and, more recently, F-16 fighter jets for maritime patrols over the crucial Strait of Hormuz.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by