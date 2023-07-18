The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia is using Syrian border, Ukraine grain deal to blackmail Turkey - analysis

The UN Secretary-General says Russia's decision to exit the deal will "strike a blow to people in need everywhere,” according to the BBC.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 18, 2023 12:41
The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. (photo credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The Joint Coordination Centre officials are seen onboard Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, during an inspection in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022.
(photo credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russia has sought to use humanitarian aid and a grain deal for leverage and blackmail. The recent reports show that Moscow not only upended a deal at the UN to enable aid into northwest Syria but it has also sought to sabotage a grain deal it had with Turkey, the UN and Ukraine.  

The UN Secretary-General says Russia's decision to exit the deal will "strike a blow to people in need everywhere,” according to the BBC. The US has also slammed Russia for "holding humanity hostage.” Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky would like to continue the grain deal. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Russia is weaponizing food through its decisions and that this is "unconscionable.”  

At the same time Russia sabotaged a deal to let aid into Syria. Syria has been divided since the Syrian civil war began in 2011. The US-backed SDF controls eastern Syria and Turkey has occupied parts of northwest Syria, such as the region of Afrin. Russia backs the Syrian regime. Moscow and Syria want to cut off aid to areas influenced by the US or Turkey.

The goal here is to basically starve those areas of resources so that the regime can return to control them. The international community has failed to open corridors for aid, letting Moscow basically use its power at the UN to cut off aid.  

The VOA now reports that the “United Nations agency responsible for overseeing humanitarian aid has described conditions placed by the Syrian government on aid deliveries from Turkey to northwest Syria as ‘unacceptable.’” The report says “the future delivery of aid across Syria's northern border was thrown into question Tuesday after the U.N. Security Council was unable to agree on either of two competing proposals to extend the mandate for bringing aid from Turkey by way of the Bab al Hawa border crossing.” 

The Joint Coordination Centre officials board Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, for an inspection in the Black Sea, off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. (credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)The Joint Coordination Centre officials board Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, for an inspection in the Black Sea, off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. (credit: TURKISH DEFENCE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Blackmailing the wider region

Russia has backed Syria but it using the crossing to blackmail the wider region. This could lead to instability and radicalization. Turkish-backed extremists have already persecuted minorities in the areas now being denied aid. It’s possible there could be blowback if the border is closed. Ankara has been trying to force Syrian refugees to return to Syria. How can they return if there is no aid flowing through the single road that is open?

Clearly, Russia’s stance on Syria and the Ukraine grain deal are linked. In both cases, Russia uses humanitarian deals to advance its interests. It is also interesting that this occurred after Turkey dropped its opposition to Sweden joining NATO. Russia, Turkey and Iran often meet to discuss Syrian issues as part of the Astana process that goes back to 2016. They all oppose the US role in Syria.

However Ankara has other interests, it wants F-16s from the US and wants to balance ties with Russia with the US. Russia has its interests to use the grain deal in Ukraine and the Syrian aid deal to advance its power in Syria and Ukraine. Therefore all these issues are connected and Russia is using both Syria and Ukraine to achieve new demands. What those demands may be is not fully revealed by current reports because Moscow has not said what it wants in return for enabling the grain flow and opening the border.  



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by