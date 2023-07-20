The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran, Bolivia defense ministers sign memorandum - analysis

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 20, 2023 13:25
Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani reacts during a meeting of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA)
Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani reacts during a meeting of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA)

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani signed a memorandum with his Bolivian counterpart according to reports from Iranian pro-regime media this week.

Iran had earlier said that it could meet Bolivia’s “demands for defense equipment and advanced technologies to help it counter threats,” according to reports. 

"We maintain that improving the bilateral defense relations will lead to increasing the Bolivian government's deterrence power," Ashtiani was quoted by the official news agency IRNA as saying earlier this week.

Iran claims the countries have “common enemies.” This likely is a reference to the United States.

According to the political reporter of Fars news agency, a bilateral cooperation memorandum was signed this on Thursday between the defense ministers of Bolivia and Iran. 

Bolivia's President Evo Morales talks with Iran President Hassan Rohani during a meeting in New York, U.S. September 24, 2018. P (credit: Hugo Aseff/Courtesy of Bolivian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)Bolivia's President Evo Morales talks with Iran President Hassan Rohani during a meeting in New York, U.S. September 24, 2018. P (credit: Hugo Aseff/Courtesy of Bolivian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran's outreach to South America

This is part of Iran’s outreach to South America. The report says Iran has shown Bolivia Iran’s “achievements” in defense and border security.

Iran exports drones to Russia and makes missiles. It is not clear what else Iran makes that it will send to Bolivia. Iran expects that some export controls and sanctions on defense products will end in October.   

Iran has hosted Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo Aguilar. The Bolivian official said the country faces hurdles from drug smuggling and border controls. Iran however helps to fuel drug smuggling in South America and in the Middle East and Iran tends to empower proxies that cross borders illegally, meaning it’s unclear if Iran has expertise in stopping the very things it fuels.

Iran’s president has recently sought to do outreach in Africa and South America. This comes in the context of greater cooperation between Iran, Russia and China and their attempts to upend the US-led global order.  



