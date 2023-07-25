The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Wildfires in Greece burn for days, more tourists expected to fly out

Some 20,000 people had to leave homes and hotels in Rhodes over the weekend.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2023 10:02
A Turkish firefighting plane flies over a wildfire burning on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 24, 2023. (photo credit: Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry/Handout via REUTERS)
A Turkish firefighting plane flies over a wildfire burning on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 24, 2023.
(photo credit: Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry/Handout via REUTERS)

Greece battled to contain wildfires on the island of Rhodes for a seventh day on Tuesday, as hundreds of tourists who had been forced to evacuate in previous days were expected to fly back to their countries.

Some 20,000 people had to leave homes and hotels in Rhodes over the weekend as the inferno that began a week ago spread and reached coastal resorts on the verdant island's southeast, after charring swathes of land and damaging buildings.

More than 2,000 holidaymakers returned home by plane on Monday, and more repatriation flights were expected on Tuesday. Tour operators also canceled upcoming trips.

Greece is often hit by wildfires during the summer but climate change has led to more extreme heatwaves across southern Europe, raising concerns that tourists will stay away.

Hundreds of firefighters, helped by forces from Turkey and Slovakia, battled to tame the blazes close to the villages of Gennadi and Vati in the southeast of Rhodes as the wildfires resurged in hot, windy conditions.

A Greek Orthodox priest covers his face to protect from smoke as firefighters, volunteers and police officers prepare to tackle a wildfire approaching the village of Masari, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Nicolas Economou) A Greek Orthodox priest covers his face to protect from smoke as firefighters, volunteers and police officers prepare to tackle a wildfire approaching the village of Masari, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Nicolas Economou)

Wildfires also raged on the island of Corfu, off the west coast of Greece, and Evia island, near the capital of Athens.

"The fires have rekindled across the country but no settlements are being threatened for now," a fire brigade official told Reuters.

Grecian islands are popular tourist destinations

The Greek islands are popular with sun-seeking holidaymakers from around Europe in the summer, particularly Britons and Germans.

TUI TUI1n.DE, one of the world's largest tour operators, has said it was canceling trips to Rhodes through Friday and offering free cancellations or rebookings to other destinations. It said it had 39,000 customers on Rhodes as of Sunday evening.

The Dutch foreign ministry has issued a travel warning for Rhodes, as well as the islands of Corfu and Evia.

Greece has seen very high temperatures in recent weeks and the mercury was forecast to rise again through Wednesday, exceeding 44 Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Civil protection authorities warned of an extreme risk of wildfires in Rhodes and on the island of Crete on Tuesday.

Tourism accounts for 18% of Greece's output and one in five jobs. On Rhodes and many other Greek islands, reliance on tourism is even greater.



