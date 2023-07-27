The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia looks at North Korea’s latest missiles and drones - analysis

Russia’s goal is to keep waging the Ukraine war on the cheap, and that may mean acquiring weapons from places like North Korea.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 27, 2023 14:07

Updated: JULY 27, 2023 14:14
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. (photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019.
(photo credit: ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited North Korea in an important and symbolic move by Moscow this week. The Defense Minister met North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang. Russia is checking out North Korea’s missiles and drones. Russia has already acquired Iranian drones to be used against Ukraine.

Russia’s goal is to keep waging the Ukraine war on the cheap, and that may mean acquiring weapons from places like North Korea. This could boost the dictatorship there and make it even more dangerous. North Korea often fires missiles out to sea threatening Japan and South Korea.  

According to Russian state media Tass, “the meeting will serve to further deepen ties between Russia and North Korea….the Russian Defense Minister handed a personal message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim Jong-un. It is noted that the North Korean leader expressed gratitude for the message. Also, according to the agency, Shoigu and Kim Jong-un exchanged gifts.” The men discussed national, regional and other issues.  

The BBC noted that  “Jong Un showed off North Korea's latest weapons to Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday.” Ostensibly the Russians were attending Pyongyang's celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

Moscow got a close look at the Hwasong intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). According to the BBC report this missile was first tested in April and is “believed to be the country's first ICBM to use solid propellants, which makes it quicker to launch than liquid-fuel ones.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salute during a visit to an exhibition of armed equipment on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023 (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salute during a visit to an exhibition of armed equipment on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 27, 2023 (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

Russians looked at North Korean drones too

The Russians also looked at North Korean drones, which are knock-offs or copies of US Global Hawks and Reaper drones. It’s not clear how advanced the North Korean drone program is.  

Pyongyang is allegedly supplying Russia with arms already, including munitions and other weapons. This is believed to consist of either 153mm shells or 122mm shells for howitzers. CNN noted last November that “North Korea would likely be able to provide Russia with 122- or 152-millimeter artillery shells and either tube artillery or multiple-rocket-launcher artillery that would be compatible with Russia’s systems, said Bruce Klingner, a former Korea analyst at the CIA who is now at the Heritage Foundation.” 

What matters now is whether Russia increases trade with North Korea and how that may impact Russia-Iran ties. North Korea and Iran have also collaborated in the past on technology, including missiles. Together, Iran, Russia and North Korea could continue to support each other as a kind of alliance of authoritarian dictator regimes. This could fuel Russia’s war in Ukraine. If technology is shared with Iran it could also threaten the Middle East.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
2

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
3

Wife discovers truth after husband's 70 days of IDF reserve duty
4

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
5

Catholic abbot told to cover cross at Western Wall

The Western Wall is seen in a photo taken February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by