The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

WATCH: Tourists causes outrage, climbs into Rome’s Trevi Fountain

Footage shows a woman climbing into the monument to fill up her water bottle, before police remove her from the scene.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 02:21
A woman shelters from the sun under an umbrella at Trevi fountain during hot weather as a heat wave hits Europe in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2022. (photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
A woman shelters from the sun under an umbrella at Trevi fountain during hot weather as a heat wave hits Europe in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2022.
(photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)

Footage of a tourist climbing into Rome’s historic Trevi Fountain last month has begun circulating online and caused global outrage. 

In the clip, a woman can be seen climbing into the iconic fountain, which was built in the 18th century, as onlookers stare in astonishment. 

The woman quickly fills her water bottle up with the fountain water, which is filled with coins tossed in by the site’s visitors. It is unclear how clean the water is, but over a million euros worth of coins are tossed into the fountain annually, according to CNN.

After filling her bottle, the woman attempts to leave the area but a guard blows his whistle and prevents her from leaving the scene. The pair engage in a quick exchange before the tourist is carted away.

A woman cools off at Trevi fountain during hot weather as a heat wave hits Europe in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2022. (credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)A woman cools off at Trevi fountain during hot weather as a heat wave hits Europe in Rome, Italy, July 19, 2022. (credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)

Although the fate of the tourist is unknown, those looking to enter the fountain’s waters can face a fine of up to €500 (approximately NIS 2046.10.) 

Tourists disrespecting Italian landmarks

Italian authorities have taken action against a number of tourists who have vandalized their historic monuments in recent months. 

The colosseum was vandalized by multiple tourists, as the Jerusalem Post previously reported.  In one case, a 17-year-old girl vandalized the colosseum while her parents watched and failed to act. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by