WATCH: Tourists causes outrage, climbs into Rome’s Trevi Fountain

Footage of a tourist climbing into Rome’s historic Trevi Fountain last month has begun circulating online and caused global outrage.

In the clip, a woman can be seen climbing into the iconic fountain, which was built in the 18th century, as onlookers stare in astonishment.

BAD IDEA: Woman stuns onlookers as she walks across the Trevi Fountain and uses one of Rome’s most iconic tourist attractions to fill up her water bottle. https://t.co/VFqMfFLvmb pic.twitter.com/Hc8vD5fPKK — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 16, 2023

The woman quickly fills her water bottle up with the fountain water, which is filled with coins tossed in by the site’s visitors. It is unclear how clean the water is, but over a million euros worth of coins are tossed into the fountain annually, according to CNN.

After filling her bottle, the woman attempts to leave the area but a guard blows his whistle and prevents her from leaving the scene. The pair engage in a quick exchange before the tourist is carted away.

Although the fate of the tourist is unknown, those looking to enter the fountain’s waters can face a fine of up to €500 (approximately NIS 2046.10.)

Tourists disrespecting Italian landmarks

Italian authorities have taken action against a number of tourists who have vandalized their historic monuments in recent months.

The colosseum was vandalized by multiple tourists, as the Jerusalem Post previously reported. In one case, a 17-year-old girl vandalized the colosseum while her parents watched and failed to act.