China’s foreign minister Wang Yi spoke with his Iranian counterpart this week and expressed hope in a “wave of reconciliation” in the Middle East. The discussion came after Iran’s foreign minister made a historic trip to Saudi Arabia. China helped broker Iran-Saudi reconciliation. China says it will support “issues concerning core interests” with Iran.

Wang Yi spoke with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister on Sunday. Beijing says it will “continue to support countries in the Middle East in exploring a development path that suits their own national conditions, strengthening communication and dialogue, adhering to unity and self-improvement, and realizing good neighborliness and friendship.” Iran thanked China for its role in helping broker reconciliation with Saudi Arabia.

Iran and China also discussed the Iran deal or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The US left the Iran deal in 2018 and Iran has proceeded to enrich and stockpile uranium.

This puts Iran closer to a nuclear weapon. While the Biden administration had sought a potential return to the deal, the Iranians have balked and have continued to enrich uranium. Iran also wants sanctions relief and also to be able to import and export arms.

The 2015 deal allowed for decreasing restrictions on Iran’s ability to import arms after October 2020 and also for the expiration of key restrictions on Iran’s missile program in October of 2023. Iran and China have signed a new 25-year deal. Iran is also exporting drones to Russia.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT Ebrahim Raisi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, last month. With attention focused on the US-Chinese rivalry, Iran is making steady progress toward nuclear capability, says the writer. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE/WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

China’s Wang called for “the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA” to resolve the nuclear issue, Xinhua said. The talks between Iran and China were covered in Gulf media, such as Al-Ain in the UAE and also in Iranian media.

China's interest in Middle East peace

China’s support for Iran-Saudi ties is part of a larger attempt by China to influence the Middle East. China prefers stability in the region and also wants these countries to work together so that trade routes can flourish.

This is part of the wider context of Iran’s Belt and Road Initiative and also its attempt to influence countries in the Gulf that were historically US partners. What this means is that China is seeking to knit together these countries and drive its own diplomatic agenda.

The recent moves by Iran to send its foreign minister to Saudi Arabia and then brief Beijing on the meeting shows how China has growing influence behind the scenes on the moves by Iran in the region. Reference to the Iran nuclear issue is also important because Iran continues to enrich uranium but it is not clear if China or Russia would welcome Iran seeking to break out from the enrichment and move towards an actual nuclear weapon.

That would likely lead to destabilization and potentially harm Iran-Saudi ties. This is important because Saudi Arabia is also seeking nuclear energy and reports in the US have suggested the US wants to see a Saudi-Israel agreement.