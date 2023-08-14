The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Iran: We have always wanted return to 2015 nuclear deal

"We have always wanted a return of all parties to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal," the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 13:55
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a press conference at Iran and BRICS summit in Tehran, Iran, August 8, 2023 (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran is committed to resolving its nuclear dispute with world powers through diplomacy, the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in a televised news conference on Monday.

"We have always wanted a return of all parties to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal," Amirabdollahian said.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the nuclear agreement have stalled since last September.

Iran and United States' $6 billion deal

Having failed to revive the pact, Tehran and Washington said on Thursday they had reached an understanding under which $6 billion in Iranian funds will be unfrozen from South Korea while five American nationals detained in Iran will be released.

The United States would also release some Iranians from US prisons as part of the deal, Iran said.



