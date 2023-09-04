Arizona man arrested after letting 10-year-old son drive on freeway

An Arizona resident has been arrested following an investigation that led police to discover the man had allowed his 10-year-old son to drive a pick-up truck on a freeway, according to media reports from September 3.

The 49-year-old father was in the car during the incident, along with an open container of alcohol. The vehicle was allegedly speeding and swerving between lanes on Route 101 in Scottsdale.

Local media named the father as Alvaro Ovando Alvarez.

Pickup truck (file). (credit: REUTERS)

The young driver led the police on a short pursuit before pulling over, Sky News reported.

What will happen to the father and son now?

The father has been charged with suspicion of endangerment, unlawfully permitting a minor to drive, and having an open alcohol beverage in the vehicle. The child will not be facing charges.