The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Arizona man arrested after letting 10-year-old son drive on freeway

The 10-year-old boy was reported to the police after witnesses saw the pickup truck swerving and speeding.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 05:08

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 05:10
A man under arrest (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
A man under arrest (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

An Arizona resident has been arrested following an investigation that led police to discover the man had allowed his 10-year-old son to drive a pick-up truck on a freeway, according to media reports from September 3.

The 49-year-old father was in the car during the incident, along with an open container of alcohol. The vehicle was allegedly speeding and swerving between lanes on Route 101 in Scottsdale.

Local media named the father as Alvaro Ovando Alvarez.

Pickup truck (file). (credit: REUTERS)Pickup truck (file). (credit: REUTERS)

The young driver led the police on a short pursuit before pulling over, Sky News reported. 

What will happen to the father and son now?

The father has been charged with suspicion of endangerment, unlawfully permitting a minor to drive, and having an open alcohol beverage in the vehicle. The child will not be facing charges.

 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
3

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by