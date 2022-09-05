Man arrested for letting his dog drive his car

Police officers of the Central Traffic Unit in Jerusalem detained a car driver after they found a video on social media of him letting his dog drive his car on Monday.

The video showed the dog sitting on the man's lap, holding the steering wheel for a couple of minutes.

The suspect was located and transferred to the Jerusalem District traffic unit for reckless driving. While investigating the particulars of the case, it was found that the suspect, 35, a resident of Ein Nakuba, not only endangered road users with his illegal actions but also drove a vehicle without a valid road test.

At the end of his investigation, a traffic indictment will be filed against him and he will be prosecuted in court.

Why was the man arrested?

A man lets his dog drive the car in a video that got him arrested (Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit).

The police point out that the suspect behaved in a dangerous and improper manner when he let his dog get hold of the vehicle, thereby endangering road users.

Later, he even distributed videos of the dangerous act which later came to the attention of the police.

"Those who do such acts disrespect human life. We will continue to work to enforce serious traffic offenses and prosecute suspects who endanger road users with their actions," a statement by the Police Spokesperson Unit said.