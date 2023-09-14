Manhunt for escaped murderer comes to end after 2 weeks

Danilo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped a prison in Pennsylvania two weeks ago was captured by US forces Wednesday morning after sending the area into panic over recent weeks, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The manhunt required hundreds of law enforcement officers, from local, state, and federal levels, and left the local community shaken by the fear of home invasion.

Cavalcante is a convicted murderer who was serving a sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend brutally in front of her children. He also allegedly murdered someone in his native country, Brazil.

“Our nightmare is finally over,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan shared in a statement Wednesday morning.

Cavalcante's capture was nothing short of dramatic. According to US media sources, his capture occurred around 8 am Wednesday in Chester County, just outside of Philadelphia. The operation involved a helicopter, a lightning storm, a police dog and more than 20 tactical officers, according to authorities. Danilo Cavalcante is seen in this image from surveillance footage released by Pennsylvania State Police. (credit: PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE)

Officers were able to detect the criminal's whereabouts using heat signals, according to local police. A major storm overnight posed a problem for the helicopter, though teams of officers and K9s were able to set up shop and wait out the storm.

Found sleeping atop a stolen weapon

Officers found the convict sleeping, laying atop a stolen rifle. He had been breaking and entering into several homes, looting weapons, food, and other goods. He tried to flee officers once he was busted, but was apprehended by a police dog charging and biting him.

Officers said he resisted arrest, but the dog helped detain him.

@USMS_Philly was proud to support the @PAStatePolice 2-week manhunt for Danelo Calvalcante. The U.S. Marshals Service provided investigative expertise and significant technical resources. Thank you to all the LE agencies and the community for supporting this operation. pic.twitter.com/QLfGMQUaIA — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 13, 2023

Eleni Cavalcante, the sister of the escaped criminal, was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency is now in the process of deporting her for allegedly helping her brother's escape and failing to cooperate with the investigation, US media reported.

The district attorney said that one of the first calls made after his capture was to the late Brandão’s family. They had been “barricaded inside their homes not feeling safe anywhere,” she said in a statement.