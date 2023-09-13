Armed guards deployed at all Jerusalem synagogues amid rising terror

For the first time ever, an armed guard will be stationed outside each synagogue in Jerusalem, as part of preparations for the upcoming High Holy Days and amid concerns over recent terrorist attacks.

According to reports in Israeli media, there have been 19 terrorist attacks in Jerusalem since the beginning of the year, with 31 other incidents successfully thwarted. Just before the month of Tishrei holidays, the police announced on Wednesday that they have completed preparations in the capital for the upcoming major events.

Thousands of police officers will be deployed at crowded locations and holy sites. According to the district commander, for the first time, armed personnel will be stationed at predetermined locations in every synagogue in the city, following thorough briefings.

Israeli synagogues lack armed security guards

As opposed to Jewish houses of prayer in Europe or in the US, Israeli synagogues don’t usually have armed security guards on a day-to-day basis.

As part of the police's efforts, checkpoints and crowd control measures will be put in place. The aim is to manage the expected crowds at the Western Wall plaza, taking into account the crowd size and maximum capacity. Additionally, security will be provided for pilgrims visiting holy sites during the events of forgiveness, Rosh Hashanah, and Yom Kippur. Jerusalem Great Synagogue (credit: MARTIN VINES MONTREAL/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are significant holidays, and even though there are no simultaneous Muslim events, it remains a challenge," emphasized Superintendent Doron Turgeman, the commander of the Jerusalem District according to a report on N12. "We must maintain a high level of preparedness. Those who come to Jerusalem trust us to ensure their safety. The freedom to worship during Jewish holidays and Arab prayer times is of utmost importance."

Since the beginning of the year, 110 potential targets in the eastern part of the city have been identified, resulting in 19 attacks within Jerusalem. Notably, all these attacks were carried out by individuals, and most of the perpetrators were terrorists under the age of 20. As the holidays approach, there is an increased risk of attacks due to incitement on Palestinian social media, particularly concerning the Temple Mount.

Over the past few weeks, the police have been working diligently to secure the thousands of worshipers who gathered at the Western Wall plaza for prayer ceremonies. Given the expected traffic congestion during the forgiveness events, the police will intensify their presence around the Old City, its alleys, and along the prayer routes.