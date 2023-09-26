Russia invokes Holocaust, slams Israel for Ukrainian nuclear safety aid

Russia accused the Jewish state of helping those who killed its ancestors during the Holocaust, as it attacked Israel for helping Ukraine protect its nuclear power plants.

“If only the ancestors of Israel's current political elite knew that their direct descendants would sponsor a regime that glorified their executioners and Holocaust ideologists!,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman wrote on her Telegram account on Tuesday.

He spoke after Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission Director-General Moshe Edri said his country provided Ukraine with assistance to safeguard its nuclear power plants.

Edri said his country had “donated equipment to Ukraine as part of Israel's commitment to the Convention on Assistance in Case of a Nuclear Accident” when he addressed the 67th International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference in Vienna on Monday. A cloud is seen over Hiroshima made by the firestorm formed following the dropping of the Little Boy atomic bomb on the Japanese city in what is the first use of nuclear weapons in war, on August 6, 1945. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel has been treading carefully

Israel has been cautious about the type of assistance it provides Ukraine with an eye to maintaining relations with Russia whose military sites on its southern border.

Edri told the IAEA that “the war in Ukraine stresses the need for a global discussion on nuclear safety and security more than ever before, because, as we all know, the risks associated with nuclear safety and security, have no boundaries.”

The bulk of his comments, however, were devoted to the danger of a nuclear Iran.

“The international community must condemn the repeated and explicit threats by Iran and its proxies to attack Israel's nuclear facilities. Israel will continue to protect its facilities from these threats as required,” he said.