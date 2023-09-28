Stasher, which specializes in reusable storage containers, recently ranked 99 global tourist attractions based on Google reviews, quality of local accommodation, distance from the nearest international airport, tourist safety, and popularity on TikTok.

These are the four worst tourist sites in the world, according to their ranking.

4th place: Busch Gardens, Florida, United States

The animal amusement park that covers an area of 335 dunams receives about four million visitors a year, many of whom want to experience the thrill of the roller coasters while observing the majestic animals. However, the park received a low rating due to the accommodation nearby, which received a score of 6.6 out of 10.

3rd place: Taj Mahal, India

The huge white marble mausoleum, designed originally as a burial structure, was built between 1631 and 1648 by the order of Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife. It is one of the most iconic and recognizable works of architecture in the world. However, some argue that it may not be worth the trip, due to the long distance from it to the nearest airport, which is 136 miles.

2nd place: The Grand Bazaar, Turkey

The Grand Bazaar in Istanbul is one of the oldest shopping malls in the world, but it is not in high demand among tourists, due to the place's low safety score, 2.8 out of 5, as well as the long distance to the nearest airport, 28 miles away.

1st place: The Walk of Stars in Hollywood, California, United States

The famous attraction, which stretches along 15 blocks of Hollywood Avenue and three blocks of Wayne Street, honors the biggest stars of Hollywood, in fact, Gal Gadot will receive a star there next year.

However, it received a low rating of 3.42 out of 10, mainly due to its neglected condition, as described in many reviews.