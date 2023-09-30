Elon Musk, Germany get in spat over migrants on the Mediterranean

Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, took to the social media platform to criticize the activity of German NGOs engaged in pulling migrants from boats in the Mediterranean in order to take them to Italy.

Musk’s comments came in response to a post from the account Radio Genoa, which posted a video from their Telegram account to X.

The Radio Genoa video appears to show German NGO members taking migrants from small, crowded boats, and putting helping them onto their ships.

There are currently 8 German NGO ships in the Mediterranean Sea collecting illegal immigrants to be unloaded in Italy. These NGOs are subsidized by the German government. Let's hope AfD wins the elections to stop this European suicide https://t.co/drJGG33zBu pic.twitter.com/WuPZLrU99y — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) September 29, 2023

In the video, German NGO staff in helmets and masks can be seen corralling migrants in bright orange life jackets.

In the final shot of the brief video, the migrants, lifejackets removed, are shown lined up on a German ship.

“There are currently 8 German NGO ships in the Mediterranean Sea collecting illegal immigrants to be unloaded in Italy,” the Radio Genoa post read. “These NGOs are subsidized by the German government. Let's hope AfD wins the elections to stop this European suicide.”

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is a German right-wing party.

The Radio Genoa post was subsequently seen by Musk who wrote in reply, “Is the German public aware of this?”

Germany’s Foreign Office was quick to respond on X.

Saving lives

“Yes. And it’s called saving lives,” the foreign office wrote.

“So you’re actually proud of it,” Musk replied. “Interesting. Frankly, I doubt that a majority of the German public supports this. Have you run a poll? Surely it is a violation of the sovereignty of Italy for Germany to transport vast numbers of illegal immigrants to Italian soil? Has invasion vibes.”

Previously, Musk hat retweeted an article from ZeroHedge entitled, “Too Little Too Late? Europe Finally Realizes Mass Immigration Is Destroying Them.”