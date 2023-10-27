UNGA calls for Gaza ceasefire, fails to condemn Hamas

The United Nations General Assembly called for a Gaza ceasefire in a 120-14 vote, backing a resolution which failed to condemn Hamas for the October 7 massacre and did not clearly call for the immediate release of the 229 captives in Gaza.

A Canadian resolution, backed by the United States, which would have amended the resolution to include a condemnation of Hamas for killing 1,400 people, including burning them alive and dismembering them, was rejected.

It received only 88 votes, out of the 193-member body.

Fifty-five nations rejected it, and another 23 abstained.

Prior to the vote, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield called the absence of a Hamas condemnation "outrageous."

She called out the terror group’s name, "Hamas. Hamas.”

Many UN member states had citizens among the fatalities or captives from the October 7 attack, but that despite that, the resolution did not deal with those loses.

“These are omissions of evil and they give cover to and they empower Hamas’ brutality. No member state should allow that to happen. We should not let it stand.”

The vote was taken on the second day of a debate on the ceasefire resolution submitted by Jordan and the Arab Group.

Concern has grown in the international community for the fate of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who’ve endured 21 days of IDF aerial strikes and explosions from failed Palestinian rocket launches. Hamas asserts that over 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in the last weeks.

The resolution to halt the hostilities which focuses largely on the plight of the Palestinians, calls for the protection of all civilians and gives a nod in the direction of the captives, by calling for the release of all civilians.

But it did not specifically speak of those Hamas captured on October 7.

“We must condemn Hamas’ acts of terror. Hamas’s goals are single-minded and sickening. They are determined to destroy Israel and kill Jews,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“To [Hamas] Palestinian civilians are expendable,” she said.

She clarified, however, that Israel must respect International law as it combats Hamas in Gaza, “there are no law-free zones in war,” she said.

“All actors must respect this, she added.