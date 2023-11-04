The Pentagon has requested from the IDF an explanation regarding the Israeli strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza that occurred on Tuesday, according to a Friday report from Politico, citing US and Israeli officials.

Israel was asked to "detail the thinking and process behind the recent strike," the report said citing a US official, and that Biden administration officials urged Israel to "conduct 'precision targeting' in order to avoid harming civilians," the report cited the official as saying.

The airstrike killed dozens of people the report said, though the Hamas-run government media office said that the death toll of the attack was 195.

The UN human rights office said that the attack could amount to war crimes.

The official told Politico that the explanation was requested from Israel in the context for the country to avoid more Gazan civilian casualties. Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Fadi Whadi)

IDF says there was a Hamas military stronghold in the area

The IDF stated that the Givati Brigade took over a Hamas military stronghold in the area and that 50 terrorists were killed by Israeli forces in the process. The stronghold also held many weapons used by the Hamas terrorists.

The attack in the area also eliminated Ibrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas's Jabaliya battalion, and was one of the leaders of the October 7 massacre.

Reuters contributed to this report.