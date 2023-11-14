Suspended UK Labour Member of Parliament Diane Abbott used a 2016 photo of a neo-Nazi to argue that counter-protesters were the real problem during this past weekend’s Remembrance Day pro-Palestinian protests.

The post, featuring images of a poppy-wearing man with a swastika tattoo and former-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, read: “Suella says: 'Decent British people have had enough of these displays of thuggish intimidation and extremism' Does she mean guys like this one out today?”

Suella says: “Decent British people have had enough of these displays of thuggish intimidation and extremism” Does she mean guys like this one out today? pic.twitter.com/rIRt19ArZw — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) November 11, 2023

The image origins were from a 2016 article from The Sun entitled ‘NAZI'S POPPY COCK-UP Fascist protester misses point of his poppy by wearing the symbol of fight against Nazis alongside swastika tattoo at mosque rally.’ People demonstrate in Vauxhall during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in London, Britain, November 11, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The X post has been shared over 2000 times and has accumulated over 600,000 views. However, Abbott has removed the ability to comment on the post.

The Remembrance Day protests

Bravermen, who was recently fired from the position of Home Secretary, had labelled the pro-Palestinian marches planned for November 11 as a “hate march,” which is thought to be what inspired counter-protesters to take to the streets.

A later post by Abbott revealed that she joined the pro-Palestinian protests, which many experts had labelled disrespectful. Advertisement

“Out yesterday with the huge peaceful march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza - a very appropriate demand on Armistice Day. #CeasefireInGazaNOW” she said in the X post.

Out yesterday with the huge peaceful march calling for a ceasefire in Gaza - a very appropriate demand on Armistice Day. #CeasefireInGazaNOW pic.twitter.com/e7YefWC9sy — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) November 12, 2023

The Metropolitan Police have made a number of arrests after the "huge peaceful march" turned hostile, with many protesters launching rockets at police and chanting antisemitic slogans.