An Israeli delegation of families of Israelis kidnapped during the October 7th massacre has arrived in Mexico on Sunday as part of a global campaign to secure the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza.

The delegation of met with the Deputy Cardinal of Mexico, Bishop Salvador González Morales.

"Bishop González Morales listened attentively to the families, and their stories touched his heart," a statement revealed after the meeting. "He reiterated the message of the Pope that it is important to release the captives. Bishop González Morales conducted prayers for the release of the captives at the beginning and end of the meeting."

The delegation, organized by the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, including family members of the captives, is part of a broader series of explanatory tours aiming to raise international awareness and support.

Deputy Cardinal of Mexico, Bishop Salvador González Morales prays for the release of the hostages in Gaza. (credit: Israeli Embassy in Mexico)

In a message from the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, the focus is sharply on the Red Cross: "Take care of the Israeli hostages, not just the Palestinians." This call to action coincides with the arrival of an Israeli delegation in Mexico, part of an international campaign to secure the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza.

The delegation was organized in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and AM"I, the National Alliance Strengthening Israelis' Connection to World Jewry.

"All hostages must be returned immediately"

Diego Engelbert, whose daughters Mika (18) and Yuval (11) are in captivity, expressed urgency in a statement from the Ministry: "All hostages must be returned immediately."

Engagements with members of both chambers of the Mexican legislature and with Mexico's Catholic Cardinal Deputy, Bishop Salvador Gonzalez Morales, are part of the delegation's packed schedule. These meetings, along with discussions with top officials from the Mexican Foreign Ministry and the local Jewish community, are aimed at amplifying global support and raising awareness about the actions of Hamas.

Natalia Cassaroti, mourning the loss of her son Keshet, shared her emotional journey and resolve in the Ministry's release. "I lost the biggest part of my life, my son, who was a symbol of connecting between people," she expressed. She added that er participation is fueled by a desire to boost public support for Israel and to strengthen bonds with Jewish communities worldwide, emphasizing the necessity of Israel's defensive measures in light of such tragedies.