Kirby: word genocide thrown around inappropriately against Israel

It’s erroneous to accuse Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in Washington on Monday.

“This word genocide is getting thrown around in a pretty inappropriate way by lots of different folks,” Kirby said.

He spoke out after a journalist asked to a response to those who have started to call US President Joe Biden, “genocide Joe.”

Kirby charged that it is Hamas, not Israel, that is guilty of genocide. He referred to the terror group’s October 7 infiltration of southern Israel in which Hamas killed over 1,200 people and seized over 239 hostages. Among the its attack site was a music festival at the Gaza border.

“What Hamas wants, make no mistake about it, is genocide,” Kirby charged. “They want to wipe Israel off the map. They have said so, publicly on more than one occasion. “They have said they are not going to stop,” Kirby stated. White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Kirby: if they aren't stopped, Hamas will repeat Oct 7

Unless steps are taken to stop Hamas, “What happened on the 7th of October is going to happen, again, and again and again,” he stated.

“What happened on the 7th of October?,” he asked, as he explained that the attack included “murder, slaughter, of innocent people in their homes or at a music festival.” “That is genocidal intentions,” he added. Advertisement

He referenced the Palestinian casualties as a result of the IDF’s military campaign to oust Hamas from Gaza. Hamas has asserted that over 13,000 Palestinians have been killed.

“Yes, there are too many civilian casualties in Gaza. And yes the numbers are too high. Yes, too many families are grieving. Yes, we continue to urge the Israelis to be as careful.

“But Israel is not trying to wipe the Palestinian people off the map, Israel is not trying to wipe Gaza off the map. Israel is trying to defend itself against a genocidal terrorist threat.”

“If we are going to start using that word [genocide], fine, lets use it appropriately.”