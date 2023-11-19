Viral video depicts double standard in global response to October 7

A skit by Israelis went viral this past weekend for presenting the double standard in the world's approach to the rape victims of the October 7 massacre, claiming that they are not addressed the same as those who are raped outside of Israel.

The scene, titled "Rape is NOT resistance" and produced by Israeli production house Roms Studio, depicts a police station. A woman walks in, tears across her cheeks, and says, "I would like to report a crime... I was raped."

Immediately, several women approach the other side of the counter, bring her a glass of water, present flyers in support of sexual assault victims, and apologize profusely, asking that she tell them what happened.

Rape is NOT resistance

"I was at a music festival," she says. "We heard gunfire and everyone was running. I started running and then he grabbed me."

Just as she begins to say that he "yelled something in Arabic," she is interrupted by the officer at the counter.

"Sorry to interrupt you," she says. "You said he was yelling in Arabic?"

She begins to describe the sexual assault but is interrupted once more, the officer asking, "Are you Israeli?"

When the victim confirms, she is then asked, "And your rapist was Palestinian?"

"He was a Hamas terrorist," she responds.

As one of the women at the counter wearing a "Women in solidarity" t-shirt pulls one of the flyers away from the victim, the officer says, "This is a bit awkward, but we can't help you."

The victim is asked if there is any proof, and she confirms that her attacker filmed the assault. The officer does not listen to her, instead answering the telephone.

One of the activists leans forward, saying, "Don't take it personally. Management decided that all violence against Israelis is legitimate resistance."

As the victim walks away from the counter, the other activist takes away the cup of water, shaking her head disapprovingly.

A mother runs in, yelling, "My daughter has been kidnapped, please help!"

She, too, is asked if she is Israeli.

Israel Police have, so far, collected many testimonies detailing brutal sexual assaults committed by the Hamas terrorists who infiltrated the country on October 7, as well as murders committed and Israelis taken hostage.