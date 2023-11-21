MK Mansour Abbas, leader of the Ra'am party, met with families of some of those held hostage in Gaza. He received from them a petition from Nobel laureates and a legal document signed by legal experts calling for the immediate release of the more than 30 captive children. Attached with the petition and the legal document was a letter from the families.

The letter, signed "Families of abducted children in Gaza," speaks about the more than 30 children who were abducted into Gaza on October 7. "These children are our own," the parents say, "as vulnerable as a 9-month-old baby, a 3-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, in dire circumstances.

"This letter is not about fighting terrorism," they said. "It's not about the war or the conflict, it's not about politics. It is about our shared humanity at [its] very core."

Abbas said that he delivered the materials to the Emir of Qatar, to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, and to US President Joe Biden. Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza set a Shabbat table with more than 200 empty seats for the hostages, at the ''Hostages Square'', outside the Art Museum of Tel Aviv, October 20, 2023. (credit: GILI YAARI /FLASH90)

Abbas: Islam cannot accept this situation

At the meeting, Abbas expressed his sorrow and said that he shared in the families' pain. He added that all citizens of Israel, Jewish and Arab, must take care to be inclusive and understanding in order to protect their shared future.

At the end of the meeting, Abbas vowed to take action. "Children are not part of war and they must not be held captive for one day," he said. "A two-year-old child is not a bargaining chip and is not part of the deal. Islam cannot accept this situation, and we will do everything possible to help the families and bring the children home."