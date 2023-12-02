UN Women finally condemns Hamas attacks, sexual violence on October 7

Israeli FM Eli Cohen called on UN Women executive director Sima Bahaus to resign.

By SAM HALPERN
Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a focus on women, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, or UN Women, nearly two months after Hamas’s brutal murders, kidnappings, and rapes on October 7, has condemned the terrorist group’s attacks in a Friday statement.

“We unequivocally condemn the brutal attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October,” UN Women wrote. "We are alarmed by the numerous accounts of gender-based atrocities and sexual violence during those attacks.”

The women's rights organization had previously made a similar statement in late November condemning the Hamas attacks, but quickly deleted the post.

Earlier, on November 8, UN Women made an X, formerly Twitter, post highlighting Isra al-Modallal, the first female spokesperson for Hamas.

Backlash for ignoring Jewish victims of sexual assualt

International women’s organizations have been roundly criticized by Jewish, Israeli, and other groups since October 7 for their relative silence on the brutality faced by Israeli women during Hamas’s rampage in southern Israel in early October.

On Saturday, after the UN Women statement condemning Hamas, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen took to X to slam the UN women’s organization.

“The conduct of UN Women, as well as the UN Secretary-General and other UN agencies, since the October Seventh massacre, is disgraceful.,” Cohen wrote. “UN Women's message is weak and late when it comes after almost two months of silence and ignoring the war crimes, crimes against humanity, and sexual crimes committed by the terrorist organization, Hamas.”

Cohen went on to call on UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous, to resign.

The initial reaction from UN Women to Hamas’s attack came on October 7 from Bahous who took to X to write, “The escalation of hostilities in #Israel & the Occupied Palestinian Territory #OPT is gravely concerning. It is imperative that all civilians, including women & girls, are protected.”

Bahaus proceeded to call for “immediate deescalation,” but did not name, or assign any blame, to Hamas.

It wasn’t until nearly two weeks later that UN Women first made an X post wherein the organization called for a release of the hostages taken by Hamas.

Infographics videos highlighting the sentiment of neglect and betrayal felt by many Israeli women, such one posted to the Instagram account “tiroche_art_auctions,” have gone viral in recent weeks on social media.

Trends, such as the X hashtag, #metoo_unless_ur_a_jew, have likewise been spread to underscore the perceived apathy on behalf of leading women’s organizations to the sexual assaults endured by Israeli women.



