Angelina Jolie: Hollywood is not a healthy place

Renowned Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie, recently made a bold statement about the global entertainment industry, expressing her dissatisfaction with its unhealthy nature.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jolie stated, that she would not be an actress today. She emphasized that when she first started her career, there was no pressure to be so public and divulge personal details.

Jolie opened up about the toll this expectation took on her well-being, stating that her body does not respond well to stress, which causes fluctuations in her blood sugar levels.

Additionally, she revealed her lack of a fulfilling social life in Los Angeles and her discomfort with the excessive attention she receives when leaving her home.

She admitted that after her divorce, she lost the freedom to go out and travel without restrictions. Growing up in a superficial environment, Hollywood is far from being a healthy place, according to Jolie, leaving her craving authenticity.

Last September, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Jolie disclosed her decision to take a step back from work after her tumultuous divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt. She explained that she only accepted projects that required minimal shooting days, as she needed time for healing and rediscovering herself. Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that Jolie recently voiced her strong criticism against Israel, which may have led to her unpopularity among Israeli viewers.

In a recent Instagram post, she condemned the bombing of Gaza and expressed concern about the innocent lives lost, particularly the high number of innocent children among the casualties. It is evident that Jolie prefers to focus on her philanthropic endeavors rather than personal divorces.