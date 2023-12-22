Canada announces visas for Gazans with relatives in Canada

Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced on Thursday that the Canadian government would extend temporary visas to residents of the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives.

“In light of the untenable humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, today I announced that temporary visas will be available for the extended families of Canadians or Permanent Residents, so that they may be reunited and find safety with their families in Canada,” Miller posted on X.

“I also announced fee-exempt study or work permits for immediate family members of Canadians/PRs that left Israel or Palestine, and for Israelis & Palestinians already in Canada who currently feel unsafe returning home.”

Canada opens doors to eligible Palestinians

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes remarks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE)

Miller explained to the CBC that while Canada previously had mechanisms in place to accept refugees fleeing from Gaza, the new regulations will increase the number of Palestinians eligible to seek residence in Canada – until now, the government has gotten 660 Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and their spouses and children out of Gaza.

"We've had limited ability to get Canadians and permanent residents out, but we have limited it to closer family unit definitions," Miller told the CBC. "This expands the definition and allows us a greater set of people that may not be permanent residents or Canadians, but for all intents and purposes represent the family of people that are close to Canadians."

Miller also told the Associated Press that he expects the program to be up and running by Jan. 9 and will offer 3-year visas to Palestinians who meet the eligibility criteria.

Trudeau pressured on Palestine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked earlier on Thursday why the government didn't act sooner: "It's an extremely difficult situation and we have been working very, very hard to get Canadian citizens and their families out of Gaza," Trudeau told the CBC. Advertisement

Trudeau added that the government is continuing to move forward with more measures and that there needs to be a longer-term focus on a two-state solution. "What we need to do is ensure the viability of a Palestinian state alongside an Israeli state, living in peace, living in security into the future," Trudeau declared.