Documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking conspiracy are expected to be released by a New York judge on January 2, which will expose or confirm the names of the associates involved in the criminal enterprise, according to multiple media reports. US District Judge Loretta Preska had previously ruled that there was no legal justification for maintaining the concealment of names.

Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton are expected to be just two of the names amongst the over 150 to be released, ABC News reported. The unsealment stems back to a 2015 civil case against Epstein's conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Virginia Giuffre, who filed the suit and was one of the victims of Epstein, went on to make allegations against Prince Andrew. The prince denied the accusations but later settled a lawsuit that the woman brought against him. The Guardian reported that the suit for “sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress” had reportedly been settled for $12m.

The alleged connection between Bill Clinton and Epstein

Dozens more details are expected to come out about Prince Andrew from 'Jane Doe 162' who testified as a witness that she was with Prince Andrew, Maxwell, and Giuffre in the Epstein mansion. Former US President Bill Clinton speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) meeting in Manhattan, New York City, US, September 19, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

While Giuffre did not make accusations of wrongdoing against Bill Clinton, she did claim that she had met the prince on Epstein's Caribbean island, according to the aforementioned source. Maxwell said that the former US President had never visited the island. However, while no other records of Clinton on the island are known to the public, flight logs by one of Epstein's pilots showed that Clinton had been a frequent flyer on Epstein's jet.

ANC News claimed to have confirmed that Clinton was witness 'Doe 36' and that his name appeared more than fifty times on redacted documents.