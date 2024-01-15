Hamas says Germany defends Israel at ICJ due to ‘so-called Holocaust’

Mohammad Nazzal, a member of the Hamas political bureau, declared Friday on the Qatar-owned Al-Jazeera network that Germany is defending Israel at the International Court of Justice because of the “so-called Holocaust.”

Nazzal said that Germany is being strong-armed into intervening on Israel’s behalf at the UN court in The Hague against South Africa’s complaint claiming the Jewish state is committing genocide in Gaza.

The Hamas terrorist said that Germany is paying an “unacceptable price” for its complex about the Shoah. He added that this is “unparalleled extortion.” After Nazzal denied the first Holocaust, he said Jews today are perpetrating a “new holocaust” against the Palestinian people.

The Washington, DC-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) first located and translated Nazzal’s interview.

Germany’s government announced on Friday that it will intervene on behalf of Israel at the UN's top court. The spokesman for the German government, Steffen Hebestreit, wrote on X that “The federal government firmly rejects the accusation of genocide made against Israel. It has no basis whatsoever.”Hebestreit said Germany “intends to intervene as a third party in the main hearing.” Mohammad Nazzal and Khaled Meshaal at a news conference in Damascus in this January 28, 2006. (credit: REUTERS/Khaled Al-Hariri/Files)

Al-Jazeera has published reports on its Arabic and English language outlets denying the Holocaust.

Al Jazeera engages in "incitement"

Shloma Karhi, the communications minister, told Israel’s Army Radio in October about Al Jazeera "This is a station that incites, this is a station that films troops in assembly areas (outside Gaza) ... that incites against the citizens of Israel - a propaganda mouthpiece.” Advertisement

The Mossad told public broadcaster Kan in October that it advocates a ban on Al Jazeera because the outlet showed sensitive movements of Israeli forces along the Gaza Strip border.

Yigal Carmon, the former counter-terrorism advisor to Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir and Yitzhak Rabin, wrote Wednesday on the website of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI),” Qatar has two TV channels that are serving Hamas in time of war: Al Jazeera and Al-Araby. To the shame of Israel's reckless and failing government, these Goebbels-like channels are broadcasting from Israel. War was declared by Hamas commander in Gaza, Muhammad Deif, on these two channels on the morning of Saturday, October 7. Since then, both channels have been acting as megaphones for Hamas's military, operational, and propaganda messages.”

Carmon has argued from the outbreak of the war that Israel needs to discontinue the news operations of Al Jazeera, Al-Araby, and Al Mayadeen. In November, Israel outlawed the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese al Mayadeen satellite news station in Israel,

In 2008, Hamas TV published an antisemitic report titled "Holocaust in Palestine.” According to the Hamas TV report, which was translated by MEMRI, “The minds of Jews satans hatched a despicable idea, enabling them to get rid of the burden posed by the elderly and the handicapped, using criminal and twisted methods, while an accusing finger is directed towards the Nazis or others. Thus, the Jews were presented as persecuted in an attempt to gain international empathy, even though they were the first to invent and renew methods of persecution.”