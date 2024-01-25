Pakistan has credible evidence linking Indian agents to the killings of two Pakistani citizens on its soil, the foreign secretary said on Thursday.

Muhammad Syrus Qazi told reporters the killings involved a "sophisticated international set-up" spread over a number of places.

"We have documentary, financial and forensic evidence of the involvement of the two Indian agents who masterminded these assassinations," he said.

Response from India

India's foreign ministry said the accusation was an attempt by Pakistan to peddle "false and malicious anti-India propaganda."

Qazi said the method of assassination was similar to attempts in Canada, the United States, and other countries.

The alleged Indian network of "extra-judicial and extra-territorial killings" had become a global phenomenon, he said.

Pakistan's allegations come months after both Canada and the United States separately accused Indian agents of being linked to assassination attempts on their soil.

India has rejected Ottawa's allegations and has opened an investigation into US allegations.