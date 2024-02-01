President Biden's executive action announced Thursday financially sanctioning Israeli settlers who commit violence against Palestinians in the West Bank is a step that makes sense, Israel Allies Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) told The Post.

According to Sherman, the illegal actions taken by some settlers ought to be the subject of sanctions. He called these actions unhelpful to Israel's position in the world.

While he doesn't see this order as a political move, Sherman said diplomats around the world are taking note of it.

Will this decision affect Biden and Netanyahu's relationship?

Sherman also doesn't think the order will impact Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu's relationship, which the congressman described as "good, warm, personal."

"If Bibi can't get along with Biden, he can't get along with any Democrat," Sherman said. US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the war (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Sherman criticized Netanyahu's recent comments denigrating a two-state solution, saying the prime minister did it for his voters, not national security.

A lot of Israeli politicians are choosing cheap political talk instead of saying something that helps the Israeli people, according to Sherman, who noted divisive comments from politicians cited in South Africa's complaint against Israel in the International Court of Justice. Advertisement

Comments like those are causing Israel to lose a public relations contest to the "baby killers of Hamas," Sherman said.

The world wants to see a two-state solution, Sherman said, which is not going to happen by accident.