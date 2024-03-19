Recreated Hamas Tunnel exhibit comes to National Mall this week

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum is bringing a recreated Hamas tunnel to the National Mall in Washington, DC starting Tuesday morning, the group said in a release.

The public can experience the three-minute simulated tunnel exhibit which the group says will give insight into the conditions in which the hostages are held.

"These hostages have been enduring brutal conditions and have been suffering from sexual, psychological, and physical torture inflicted upon them by a terrorist organization for over 160 days," the release said.

An Israeli soldier walks in what the military described as a Hamas command tunnel running partly under UNRWA headquarters, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

Bring them home

"More than five months after over 1,400 people were slaughtered and 240 people were taken captive by the terrorist organization Hamas, Israeli-American civil society and the families of the hostages call on the international community to do more to bring them home."

The exhibit will start at 9 am on Tuesday and run through 6 pm on Thursday.