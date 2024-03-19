Prominent Reform rabbi denounces progressive groups for siding with Hamas

Prominent American Reform rabbi Ammiel Hirsch denounced progressive groups for supporting Hamas, accusing them of betraying liberalism in a Friday sermon at the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in New York.

Hirsch warned of a "deteriorating commitment to liberal values on the Left," which was camouflaged behind ideological rhetoric about anti-racism, anti-colonialism, human rights, and progress. The deterioration of values threatened not just the Middle East but all Western civilization.

American Jews were partners with progressive movements for decades, said Hirsh, helping build US universities and promoting civil and human rights, but these organizations and groups sided with Hamas and condemned Israel in the wake of the October 7 Massacre.

"Universities, elite schools, and human rights organizations couldn’t even find the compassion to identify with the victims of Hamas, let alone condemn the perpetrators, even before Israel responded militarily," said Hirsch. "Not only did they avoid condemning Hamas, some considered the massacres legitimate resistance."

Hirsch blasted young progressive Americans for failing to assign moral agency to Hamas and Palestinians when they are so quick to hold others accountable for supposed moral failings. A PROTEST is held outside the Office of the UN Special Coordinator, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator, in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. (credit: Marc Israel Sellem/Jerusalem Post)

"There would be a ceasefire by the time we wake up tomorrow morning if Hamas releases the hostages and lays down its arms. Why not demand to release the hostages and lay down their arms?" asked Hirsch.

The rabbi questioned how these youths and progressive organizations could support terrorist organizations like Hamas that oppress women, LGBTQ+ people, Christians, and other minorities.

"How could feminist organizations with whom we marched arm in arm not condemn horrific sexual violence against Israeli women?" Hirsch demanded. "How do we explain that the very people who insist that women should be assumed to be telling the truth about sexual assaults demanded proof from Israeli women, refusing to consider the starkest evidence in front of their eyes? What to make of climate activist allies, who take time out of their days and money out of their coffers to oppose Israel, as if there is some insidious intersectional connection between the evils of the Jewish state and the perils of climate change."

Hirsch said such organizations were not progressive but regressive and had betrayed liberalism. He called for the defense of liberal values such as civil liberties, protection of minorities, tolerance, reason, fairness, and meritocracy.

"I feel so violated, so angry, so hurt by the moral equivocation of people who have been my friends and allies in the struggle for social justice," said Hirsch regarding the attacks by Hamas and subsequent Israeli military operations.

Hirsch said that Hamas killed and captured the most liberal of Israelis and wouldn't care what any Jew's political beliefs were before killing them. Liberal Israelis felt betrayed by how Palestinians had treated them after they had extended their hand in peace.

Criticism of Israel was legitimate and important as a function of democracy, according to Hirsch, and he cautioned that every Jew should feel anguish for the loss of innocent Palestinians' lives. However, the war was not of Israel's choosing, and it was an existential conflict against a genocidal force.

Israel's war against Hamas is akin to the fight against the Nazis

Hirsch compared the military operation against Hamas to the Allies' fight against the Nazis.

"In the eighty-five days it took to liberate Normandy, an estimated twenty thousand French civilians died — and many thousands more were wounded and dislocated. The Allies bombed French villages, pulverizing them to rubble," Hirsch noted. "It was the only way to loosen the death grip of Nazi forces. Nobody asked then — nor do they ask today — why the Allies caused the deaths of so many thousands of French villagers."

"On the contrary, there are still annual celebrations of liberation and eternal gratitude for America. They realized then — and they understand now — that war is awful and causes us to kill and that innocents die and suffer in war. It is why all who care about fellow human beings should do everything possible to avoid war in the first place," he added.

Hirsch said in the coming year, they were not the first generation of Jews to encounter such genocidal adversity, and they had to remain optimistic and keep faith as they prayed for the return of those in Hamas captivity.

The rabbi, a former IDF tank commander, is set to visit Israel this week.