Israeli, Algerian lawmakers clash over denial of sexual violence on Oct. 7

National Unity Party MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen was at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference this week, where she had a confrontation with Ha'afida Benhadida, a former member of the Algerian Senate, who denied the sexual violence done to Israeli women on October 7.

Farkash-Hacohen was alongside Labor MK Efrat Rayten as the Knesset's representatives for the conference, and during a panel attended by the two, which tackled sexual violence against women in conflict zones, Benhadida claimed that the sexual assaults against Israeli women on October 7 did not happen at all.

The video below shows a part of Farkash-Hacohen's confrontation with Benhadida:

National Unity Party MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen confronts Algerian lawmaker on denial of Oct. 7 sexual violence (creidit: Courtesy)

"They went to a party and they were gang-raped, and kidnapped, and shot in the head," Farkash-Hacohen told Benhadida, to which she just shook her finger at the Israeli MK.

After the confrontation

After the incident, Farkash-Hacohen contacted and spoke personally with the president of the organization Silvana Koch-Mehrin (Germany), who condemned Benhadida's statements. Ruth Porat, Orit Farkash - Hacohen, Prof. Yossi Matias, Karin Meir (credit: TOMER FOLTYN)

Earlier this month, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten, found substantial evidence that October 7 victims and hostages in the Gaza Strip were sexually abused and raped by Hamas terrorists.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri contributed to this report.