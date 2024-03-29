Iran International says journalist attacked with knives outside London home

Iran International announced on Friday that one of its journalists, Pouria Zeraati, had sustained multiple knife injuries from a group of unknown attackers outside their London home earlier in the day.

Zeraati was said to have sustained knife injuries on multiple parts of his body and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Iran's attacks against Iran International

While the source said that the motive of the attack has yet to be confirmed, the Iranian regime has orchestrated attacks against multiple Iran International journalists for its critical coverage.

Notably, Metropolitan Police protected the site in November 2022 after “credible intelligence” was collected, which suggested two Iran International journalists were in danger of attack.

Additionally, in early 2023, the network was forced to temporarily shut down operations in London, later restarting them in September, following an undisclosed threat.

In December 2023, ITV revealed that the IRGC had planned an assassination attempt against two Iran International journalists. The assassination was reportedly foiled as Iran had mistakenly hired a “double agent,” working for Western intelligence, to carry out the attack.

In December, a man was charged for gathering information on Iran International's London headquarters. The man was found guilty of with a single count of attempting to collect information "likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism” and sentenced to 3.5 years.