World’s oldest man dies at 114, 2 months short of 115

Juan Vicente Perez Mora, a Venezuelan man certified in 2022 as the world’s oldest man alive, died on Tuesday aged 114, according to multiple media reports and Venezuelan government officials.

"Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on X on Wednesday.

“From the town of El Cobre who gave Venezuela the Guinness Record for being the oldest man in the world. I send my hug and condolences to his family and to all the people of El Cobre, Táchira state. May God receive him in his holy glory!”

Perez won his title in February 2022 at 112 years and 253 days, according to Guinness World Records.

The life of Juan Vicente Perez Mora

Perez fathered 11 children, according to NDTV.

As of 2022, Perez had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Born the 9th of 10 children on May 27, 1909, Perez “At the age of five years old, he started working with his dad and brothers in agriculture and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting," a Guinness statement from 2022 said.