Elbit wins Brazilian army weapons tender

Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems has won a Brazilian tender to supply its military with weapons, according to media reports.

Following the win, Elbit is to supply the Brazilian army with 36 ATMOS truck-mounted, self-propelled gun systems in a deal that could value around one billion Brazilian Real, CNN Brazil reported Monday. Elbit won the tender, competing with shortlisted French, Czech, and Chinese companies, they said.

There is some concern that political influence will impact the purchase, sources told CNN Brazil, following recent political tensions between Israel and Brazil.

Brazilian PM's Israel accusations

Brazillian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva critisized Israel's conduct during the Israel-Hamas war, saying in February that he belives Israel is committing genocide against Gazan Civilians.

"It is no use just condemning the massacre against the Palestinian people in speeches, concrete actions are needed, such as the breaking of all trade agreements, which is what we have been demanding since the beginning of the genocide," Brazilian Representative Fernanda Melchionna told Brazil de facto, saying that the deal would "strengthen the Zionist war machine." Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo)

Elbit announced on Tuesday that it secured a roughly $50 million contract for its new air defense system, "Red Sky", from an international customer. The contract will span for two years.

The system, the Tactical Very Short-range Air Defense (VSHORAD) system, combines soft-kill and hard-kill capabilities, including the Redrone electronic warfare solution, said the company.

Elbit Systems has a workforce of roughly 19,000 and recorded revenues nearing $6.0 billion in 2023.

Australia recently closed on a significant deal with Elbit Systems, in response to its strategic competition with China.

Under the agreement, Elbit will provide essential components for Australia's 129 new Redback APCs. These armored personnel carriers will feature turrets armed with 30 mm cannons and a spur arrow defense system akin to the Iron Dome.