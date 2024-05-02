45% of Germans value Israel's security as national interest, yet few back government's policies

About 45% of Germans believe that the secure existence of Israel is part of their national interest, yet only a fraction express support for their government's policies towards Israel, according to the latest findings from the HU-EF Barometer 2024. This disparity highlights a complex relationship between public sentiment and governmental actions in Germany.

The Hebrew University's European Forum survey, led by Professor Gisela Dachs, also uncovers significant concerns about European antisemitism. A notable 63% of French participants and 59% of Germans recognize antisemitism as a substantial issue, reflecting a widespread acknowledgment of the problem.

More than a third of respondents across all surveyed countries endorse the controversial view that "Jews are loyal to Israel first." This belief raises concerns about perceived dual loyalty and contributes to the complex landscape of antisemitism in Europe.

Varied sources of antisemitism

The survey shows diverse opinions on the origins of antisemitism. In Poland, the far right is most frequently blamed, whilst in France and Britain, the majority attribute antisemitism to Muslim migrants. Germany, shows concern for both, with respondents pointing to the far right (48%) and Muslim migrants (45%) as primary sources.

Alarmingly, 59% of Polish and 41% of German respondents have claimed to have never personally met a Jew or Israeli. Professor Dachs notes, "This lack of personal interaction can lead to stereotypes and exacerbate misunderstandings." Protestors take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2024. (credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

From an Israeli standpoint, around 70% of Jewish Israelis foresee worsening conditions for Jews in Europe, a sharp increase from previous years.

The survey underscores a significant divergence between the German public's view on Israel's importance to national security and support for current government policies.

The 2024 HU-EF Barometer offers critical insights into the attitudes and perceptions surrounding antisemitism and the relationship between Germany and Israel. "Navigating these complex perceptions requires careful consideration and strategic actions," concludes Professor Dachs.

For further insights and access to the complete data set, visit the Hebrew University's official survey page at [HU-EF Barometer] (https://hu-ef-barometer.huji.ac.il/).