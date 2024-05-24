Fire breaks out in Safed from rocket fire, US troops suffer non-combat injuries operating Gaza pier
Fire breaks out in Safed area due to rocket falling, no sirens sound
A fire broke out in the area of Safed after a rocket had fallen and no alarm sounded, Israeli media reported Friday morning.
World Bank: Increased risk of Palestinian Authority's fiscal collapse
The fiscal situation of the Palestinian Authority, which runs the West Bank, has worsened in the last three months, "significantly raising the risk of a fiscal collapse," the World Bank said on Thursday amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
"The rapidly widening gap between the amount of revenues coming in and the amount needed to finance essential public expenditure is driving a fiscal crisis," it said.
Smotrich leaves cabinet meeting due to delays in F-15s and F35 aircraft
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich left a cabinet meeting following a confrontation regarding the delay in purchasing F-15 and F-35 aircraft from the US, Israeli media reported Thursday.
In a statement, Smotrich wrote, "I left the cabinet meeting early, as the Defense Minster and IDF Chief of Staff refused to establish a public committee to examine the defense budget."
"Since the professional elements of the Finance Ministry were not invited to the discussion, and since it was an attempt to cynically bypass the discussion in the defense budget review committee, I announced that it can be discussed next week with the professional elements, and until then I'm wasting my time," the statement noted.
The White House shifts its narrative as the Israelis prove Biden wrong on Rafah, says WSJ
According to WSJ, for months, the White House insisted Israel had "no credible plan" to evacuate Rafah’s 1.3 million residents, but despite these objections, Israel proceeded with its plans.
"This Administration never supports anything we do until we do it," a senior Israeli official told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday. The WSJ editorial highlighted what it called “Israel's successful evacuation” of 950,000 civilians from Rafah, Gaza, despite months of opposition from the Biden Administration.
According to WSJ, for months, the White House insisted Israel had "no credible plan" to evacuate Rafah’s 1.3 million residents. President Joe Biden asserted there was no feasible way to conduct a major military operation with so many civilians present, leading to an arms embargo on Israel. "We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas," Biden said.
Despite these objections, Israel proceeded with its plans. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan both expressed doubts, claiming Israel had "no credible plan" and warning against launching a major operation into Rafah.
House Speaker Mike Johnson invites PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress
Ynet also noted that Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer intended to sign the letter of invitation; Netanyahu agreed to the invitation, though a date for the speech has not yet been set.
Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint-session of Congress, Ynet reported on Friday.
Ynet also noted that Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer intended to sign the letter of invitation. Netanyahu agreed to Johnson's invitation, though a date for the speech has not yet been set.
Argentina rejects International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu
Argentina expressed frustration at the prosecutor's decision, describing it as unhelpful and saying it would not help release the hostages.
Argentina's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that Argentina rejected the International Criminal Court prosecutor's request for arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
On Monday, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan asked the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh, and Mohammed Deif.
The Argentinian Foreign Ministry condemned equating "The legitimate authorities of a democratic state" with the terrorist organization of Hamas.
Three US troops suffer non-combat injuries during Gaza pier operation
US lawmakers have voiced concern about the risks to positioning US troops off the coast of Gaza. Biden has said they will not step foot in the war-torn city itself.
Three US troops suffered non-combat injuries in the effort to make a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza into a conduit for humanitarian aid, with one in critical condition at an Israeli hospital, US officials said on Thursday.
The injuries were the first for US forces during the latest operation to bring humanitarian aid to Palestinians.
The pier was announced by US President Joe Biden in March and involved the military assembling the floating structure off the coast. Estimated to cost $320 million for the first 90 days and involve about 1,000 US service members, it went into operation last week.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 129 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says