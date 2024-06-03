On the precipice of a ceasefire, hostages' families march through NY in desperation for a deal

The announcement of Israel’s ceasefire proposal was still fresh on Sunday morning when dozens of hostages' family members joined the more than 100k participants and observers in the New York Jewish Community Relations Council’s Israel on 5th parade in Midtown, Manhattan.

For Shani Segal, cousin of 36-year-old released hostage Rimon Kirsht, she couldn't have asked for better timing.

Kirsht's husband 34-year-old Yagev Buchshtav remains hostage. In March, Hamas claimed Buchstav died but the Israeli government has not yet confirmed his death.

Segal and one of Buchshtav's cousins came to New York, representing their families.

"We need them to come back home," Segal told The Jerusalem Post of the ceasefire deal on the table. "This, at least what we see with the support of the administration, is a valid opportunity we need to seize in every way."

Yehuda Cohen, whose 19-year-old son Nimrod was kidnapped from Nahal Oz on October 7 and remains captive, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of doing everything to avoid the previous deal at the last second.

Urgent pleas for ceasefire

Benjamin Levinson & Amit Allenstein at the march for the Israeli hostages in New York. Uploaded on 3/6/2024 (credit: HANNAH SARISOHN)

"A month ago we hoped that with a deal on the table, it would be taken," Cohen said to the Post. "We are now eight months into this, and our government is delaying a deal, saying we have to keep fighting, while my son is in the tunnel."

Cohen said it's known the IDF has already killed hostages, which is why he wants a ceasefire as soon as possible.

Raziel Sharabi, uncle of 20-year-old hostage Daniela Gilboa who was kidnapped from an IDF base in Nahal Oz, said he wanted to thank the Israeli government for offering the deal to Hamas.

"It's a very good deal," Sharabi told the Post before the beginning of the parade. "I want to tell them to take this deal and keep on with this deal until the hostages will be released. I want to tell all nations to keep applying the pressure on Hamas that they will take the deal."

Release the hostages and the next step is to stop the war, Sharabi said.

It's been just over three months since Sharabi's family received a video of Daniela from Hamas, in which Sharabi said she looked frail and in a lot of pain.

Daniela's family hasn't heard anything about her since.

"We are in a nightmare. We don't know what happened to her day-by-day, whether she's been raped, tortured, under psychological terror. I don't know what happened to her, and we are missing her a lot," Sharabi said. "I want to tell Daniela, 'Be strong, all of our people, our friends around the world, are doing their best to get you out of your nightmare.'"

For some families marching in Sunday's parade, the possible third phase of the ceasefire agreement would mean the return of their loved ones' bodies.

In January, Benjamin Levinson found out his 19-year-old brother Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson was killed in a tank on October 7 and Hamas militants took his body hostage.

Levinson told the Post his family already sat Shiva for his younger brother, but they are waiting for Shay's body to hold a proper funeral and burial.

Benjamin and his cousin Amit marched through the parade wearing matching t-shirts with Shay's picture.

Sergeant Roni Eshel's picture was also held high above her father Eyal's head as he marched down Fifth Avenue.

Hamas killed Roni and 15 other observers operating in the Nahal Oz operation post on October 7, with militants taking Roni and at least six other soldiers hostage.

"It is sad to be here in New York, but it is so nice to see the people that came to support us," Eyal told the Post. "It is so beautiful and heartwarming to see all these people."