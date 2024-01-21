IDF soldier killed on October 7, body kept by terrorists in Gaza

The IDF named Staff-Sergeant Shay Levinson as a fallen soldier on Sunday evening, the military announced in a press release.

Levinson, 19 and from Giv'at Avni, served in the 77th "Oz" Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade and was killed during the Hamas attacks of October 7.

His death, however, has only just been determined after a rabbinical authority evaluated all available evidence.

IDF reservist killed in southern Gaza battle

Staff Sergeant (Res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman, 23, was killed in the southern Gaza Strip over the weekend and was also named by the IDF early Sunday.

Silberman, from Moshav Nahalim, served as a reserve combat officer in Battalion 7421, Kirithi Brigade. Israeli forces operate in the Gaza Strip, January 21, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Silberman was a graduate of the Yeshivat Hesder in Itamar, and Rabbi Yehoshua Van Dyk, head of the yeshiva, said, "Uriel did not compromise in any area, not in his studies, not in preparing for the army, and not in his willingness to serve and sacrifice for the sanctification of God's name." Advertisement

Another soldier in Silberman's battalion was seriously injured. The two deaths announced on Sunday bring the total IDF losses since October 7 to 532.