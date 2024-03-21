IDF observer spotted October 7 infiltration moments before her murder, recording finds

Fifteen IDF observers operating in the Nahal Oz observation post were murdered by Hamas terrorists, who also kidnapped seven soldiers during one of the most difficult moments of Hamas's massacre on October 7.

One of the hostages was killed in captivity, and IDF soldiers rescued one from within the Gaza Strip.

For months, claims of the observers warning of something unfolding within the Gaza Strip were ignored by high IDF officers. The observer's commanders claimed that "Hamas are just a bunch of punks; they won't do anything."

The chilling recording of the infiltration published by Channel 12 on Wednesday can be listened to below.

The late Sergeant Roni Eshel of the Field Intelligence Corps was on duty at the time of Hamas's attack and saw all the events unfold in front of her eyes. She reported the impending infiltration and attacks to soldiers in the field.

Eshel recognized the serious threat to the border fence and passed on report after report about multiple terrorists about to infiltrate from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The father and brother of IDF soldier, Sergeant Roni Eshel, mourn during her funeral, on November 12, 2023 (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

As time went on, she realized what was unfolding and finally announced that there was a complete terrorist infiltration into Israel.

IDF observers were the first to detect the Hamas infiltration into Israel

The observers of the Gaza Division were the first to detect the infiltration by Hamas terrorists into Israel and were quick to call up forces to thwart the attacks.

Responding to the recordings, Eshel's mom, Sharon Melchi-Eshel, spoke on Thursday with Radio 103FM about her daughter, saying, "I am very proud [of her] and know [exactly] who Roni was.

All the observers were incredibly responsible and professional. They didn't think about themselves; they wanted to save lives."

Reports claimed that Roni was killed around six hours after the recording, when Hamas terrorists infiltrated her base, murdering her and her comrades.