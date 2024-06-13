UK's Labour pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

Britain's opposition Labour Party, which is far ahead in polls before a July 4 election, pledged on Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process.

"Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people," said Labour's election manifesto - the collection of policies it would enact if it forms the next government.

"We are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state."

British recognition of a Palestinian state

The current Conservative-led government has previously said Britain could formally recognize a Palestinian state before the end of a peace process and that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip must be given "the political perspective of a credible route to a Palestinian state and a new future."

In May, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting an angry reaction from Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after more than seven months of conflict in Gaza.