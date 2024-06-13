UK's Labour pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

In May, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state.

By REUTERS
Protesters carry a large Palestinian flag as they demonstrate against Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government and its policies on the war in the Middle East as they march in Rome, Italy June 1, 2024. (photo credit: Yara Nardi/Reuters)
Protesters carry a large Palestinian flag as they demonstrate against Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government and its policies on the war in the Middle East as they march in Rome, Italy June 1, 2024.
(photo credit: Yara Nardi/Reuters)

Britain's opposition Labour Party, which is far ahead in polls before a July 4 election, pledged on Thursday to recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process.

"Palestinian statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people," said Labour's election manifesto - the collection of policies it would enact if it forms the next government.

"We are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to a renewed peace process which results in a two-state solution with a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state."

British recognition of a Palestinian state

The current Conservative-led government has previously said Britain could formally recognize a Palestinian state before the end of a peace process and that Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip must be given "the political perspective of a credible route to a Palestinian state and a new future."

In May, Spain, Ireland, and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting an angry reaction from Israel, which has found itself increasingly isolated after more than seven months of conflict in Gaza.



