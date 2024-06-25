South Korean NGOs bring war crimes charges against Israeli coalition leaders, including Netanyahu

Charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity were filed in South Korea against seven senior Israeli officials, United Press International (UPI), an American news agency reported on Monday.

The seven Israeli officials include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The charges were brought forth by the South Korean NGO People's Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD), Asian Dignity Initiatives, and more than 5,000 individuals, including South Korean lawmakers, UPI noted.

PSPD alleges that the Israeli officials named are involved in planning and executing crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes.

They elaborated on the crimes listed, including preventing humanitarian aid and activities, attacks on medical institutions, using illegal chemical weapons, and weaponizing starvation as a tactic of war.

A representative from Asian Dignity Initiatives, when discussing the charges, stated, "The indictment signifies that some 5,000 co-accusers have acknowledged that a genocide occurred in Gaza. They are not only mourning but also insisting that the perpetrators be harshly punished according to South Korean law," UPI quoted the official.

NGO calls for extradition and prosecution of Israeli officials

PSPD called for extradition of the seven named officials to South Korea for investigation and prosecution under Korean law.

Ynet also reported that Israel's Foreign Ministry allegedly told Ben-Gvir, alongside other officials, to consult with the Ministry before any future travel to South Korea to avoid extradition.

Other ministries are also involved in the case, including the Justice Ministry and the Attorney General's Office, Ynet has learned.