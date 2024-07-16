Statue of Poseidon in Mexico angers local deity Chaac, allegedly causing Hurricane Beryl

Poseidon statue near the coast of Mexico to possibly be removed for allegedly offending Mayan rain god; Chaac, the Yucatan Times reported on Thursday.

While the statue of the Greek god of the seas has been a tourist attraction in Mexico, defying the beliefs of the peninsula’s indigenous people, the passing of Hurricane Beryl in the region caused many in the Yucatecan society to joke about the statue and its relation to the natural disaster.

Statue of Greek God Poseidon in Mexico Faces Removal After Indigenous Groups Protest https://t.co/8hKPlBgde2 pic.twitter.com/sQo5uMEEHP — Greek City Times (@greekcitytimes) July 12, 2024

Hurricane Beryl struck the Yucatan Peninsula with record-breaking winds of 251 km/h, causing extensive damage. With strong winds and heavy rain local tourist destinations were closed, including the Cancun airport. Effigy urn in the form of Chaac the rain god. (credit: FLICKR)

Following the hurricane’s departure from the region, concerned residents began to speculate on the reason for the ruthless hurricane, with some even threatening to destroy the statue and possibly perform ancient rituals to calm the ancient Mayan raid god and appease him.

Poseidon allegedly violated Mexico's constitution

Some even speculated that the presence of the depiction of a foreign god “unleashed” Chaac’s anger, resulting in hurricane Beryl, which reportedly hit the Yucatan Peninsula in an unprecedented manner, according to the Yucatan Times.

One Indigenous Yucatanean resident took the alleged offense a step further on Wednesday when he filed the first official request to remove the statue, the Yucatan Times reported. Carlos Orlando Pérez Zaldívar, advised by Tigio Estratégico Indígena de Oaxaca, requested the removal of a statue he believes harms Mayan culture.

He further argued that the statue's material could damage the environment and that Poseidon, a Greek god, is not fitting for the area where Chaac, the Mayan god of rain and water, should be honored. He claimed that putting the statue there violated Mexico's constitution, which says Mayan culture should be preserved over foreign influences.