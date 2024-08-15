Cyber Directorate: 60% increase in attacks in 2023

Companies of all sizes and around the world were the target of increasing numbers of cyber ransom attacks in 2023, said Israel's National Cyber Directorate in a report on cybercrime published last month.

Israel was no exception to this trend, the directorate said.

One trend seen in cyber crime in the wake of the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war is the "migration from activism to cyber crime," said the report, offering as example a number of groups such as GhostSec and TYG who have offered ransomware as a product in parallel to their normal activity.

There was a 60% increase in attacks when comparing 2022 to 2023, the report said, adding that most of this increase was seen in the second half of 2023, and data on its first half was similar to what was seen in 2022.

Ransomers extorted almost USD 450 million from victims around the world in the first half of 2023, said the report, citing the US Department of Homeland Security. U.S. Department of Homeland Security emblem is pictured at the National Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Center (NCCIC) located just outside Washington in Arlington, Virginia September 24, 2010. (credit: REUTERS)

The directorate also projected cybercrime trends in 2024, saying that ransomware will continue to be a central threat to organizations.

Ransomware users are persistent and adaptive

Those using ransomware have shown that they are persistent, adaptive, and able to handle authorities' responses to their actions by constantly changing structures and tactics, said the report.

The directorate also conjectured that the success of attacks in 2023 will lead to an increase in the number of organizations engaging in ransomware attacks in 2024.

The report "shows the significant rise in capabilities and impact of financially-motivated threat actors in cyberspace," said digital asset security company Fireblocks' VP of Security & Trust Shahar Madar.

"Over the years, actors who look for a financial return-on-investment (rather than intelligence/espionage orientation) have taken a more significant role in the number of attacks," he added, saying that "The evolution of RaaS (ransomware-as-a-service), as well the risk of Initial Access Brokers (IAB) serves as an evidence," for this.

Madar also predicted that, as these groups become more powerful, collaboration between nation-state actors and cybercrime groups will increase in 2024.

Madar urged companies to protect themselves by investing in cybersecurity awareness and products.