Germany delays selling weapons to Israel but continues sales to Qatar, sparking criticism - report

Germany’s federal government continues to ignore Israeli requests to purchase weapons, according to a Sunday report in the mass circulation daily Bild.

The paper wrote that “However, sales of heavy weapons systems to the Emirate of Qatar – one of the most important supporters of the terrorist group Hamas – were approved.”

According to Bild, “Last year, the Israeli government had already requested the purchase of several thousand pieces of ammunition for its main battle tanks, and there were further requests for other types of armament.”

The Bild journalist Björn Stritzel, who authored the report and has solid contacts with security sources in Germany, wrote, “For the Jewish state, which is currently fighting on several fronts against the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, the purchase of certain military equipment from abroad is particularly important.”

Stritzel noted, “In the first half of 2024, the federal government approved arms sales worth just over 100 million euros to the rulers in Doha, who are probably the most important supporters of the terrorist organization Hamas.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Israel on March 17, 2024 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

According to BILD information, Qatar will receive ”The modern RCH 155 wheeled howitzers. The system is based on the self-propelled howitzer 2000... The main advantage of the system: It can fire precisely while moving.”

The head of the American Jewish Committee office in Berlin, Remko Leemhuis, told Bild about Germany selling weapons to Qatar instead of Israel that “It should also be remembered once again how these people celebrated the antisemitic mass murder on October 7 in Qatar.”

He added, “Everyone should have this process in mind the next time German politicians invoke the raison d’être and emphasize the special German responsibility for Israel’s security.”

Shortly after October 7, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz came to Israel and delivered a pledge of unconditional solidarity with Jerusalem. “In difficult times, Germany has only one place, and that is by Israel’s side,” he said, adding, “Germany supports the security of Israel and its citizens.”