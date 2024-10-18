Elon Musk allows blocked accounts to view your posts on X

Owner of X/Twitter, Elon Musk, announced a controversial update to the X platform that will allow users to view posts on other accounts even if they are blocked, an official post on the platform revealed on Wednesday.

The official Engineering on X account post read, “Soon, we’ll be launching a change to how the block function works."

If your posts are set to public, accounts you have blocked will be able to view them, but they will not be able to engage (like, reply, repost, etc.).”

The announcement has sparked significant backlash, with users expressing worry about the new update's impact on privacy.

"That's not blocking. It's supporting stalking, " one comment with over thirty thousand likes said.

“So now the Block feature is essentially useless. X keeps bringing its best ideas. I hope this violates the terms of service for the App Store,” another comment wrote.

Changes within the platform

Since Musk’s 2022 takeover, he has faced wide criticism for implementing changes that have allowed for misinformation and hate speech on the platform.

In June, Musk removed the feature that allowed users on the platform to see what posts other users had liked.

Additionally, immediately following the October 7 Hamas massacre, X was flooded with fake profiles promoting disinformation and a massive influx of antisemitic content.

Furthermore, in February, Musk approved the blue checkmark verification for an account associated with the Houthi terrorist group on X while accepting the designated terrorist groups' money for the verification service, Israeli and foreign media reported.