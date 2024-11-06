Zelensky: Ukrainian forces have engaged in combat with North Korean soldiers in Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Russian forces are collaborating with North Korean troops in battle against Ukraine in a speech given Wednesday morning. Zelensky noted that this new development marks a "new level of global instability."

Zelensky confirmed direct confrontations between North Korean and Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region. He called for international intervention, warning that the recent development needed to be handled before it expanded into an even further international conflict.

“The first battles with North Korean soldiers open a new page of instability in the world. Together with the world, we must do everything to make this Russian step to expand the war — to really escalate it — to make this step a failure. Both for them, and for North Korea,” Zelensky said.

North Korean troops in troves

US authorities previously reported the presence of around 10,000 North Korean soldiers in western Russia's Kursk region, but Zelensky confirmed combat involvement.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov added that 5,000 additional soldiers are in the region, bringing the total to 15,000 in the region in active combat and training scenarios.

Umerov called for additional support from South Korea.