Latin nations demand action against Iranian threats, declare solidarity with Israel

Leaders from 19 Latin American countries signed a joint statement affirming solidarity with Israel and backing its right to self-defense at the Combat Antisemitism Movement's (CAM) fourth annual Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism held last week in Costa Rica, the organization announced on Sunday.

The declaration calls for implementing zero-hate policies, adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of Antisemitism, developing educational initiatives and interfaith programming, and demanding accountability for terrorist activities in the region – including the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires and the downing of Alas Chiricanas Flight 00901 over Panama in 1994.

CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa highlighted that "no region of the world is immune to the proliferation of antisemitism."

She additionally highlighted how Latin American Jewish communities have historically been targeted by Iranian-backed terror.

"The forum sent a resounding message of regional solidarity and allyship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel during a time of unprecedented levels of antisemitism worldwide and rising threats from the Tehran regime and its terrorist proxies, including in Latin America, where Jewish communities have already been victimized by Iranian aggression in the past," Dratwa said.

Our fourth annual Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism is underway in San José, Costa Rica.Top government officials, lawmakers, diplomats, clergy, and grassroots activists from 19 countries have convened under the banner of "Zero Tolerance for Hate."@CAMenEspanol pic.twitter.com/GPo4KAYQWE — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) November 12, 2024

Bring them home

A portion of the declaration centered on the hostages still held in captivity in Gaza.

"We IMPLORE world leaders to exert maximum pressure on Hamas to immediately release all of the approximately 101 men, women, and children who remain in captivity in Gaza after being brutally kidnapped from inside Israel on October 7."

Speakers at the forum included Ambassador to Costa Rica Michal Gur-Aryeh and Chair of the CAM Advisory Board for Latin America Pilar Rahola.

According to Aaron Keyak, the US deputy special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, Latin America has "a crucial role to play in the global fight against antisemitism,"

The four-day forum, in partnership with the World Zionist Organization, featured new research on antisemitism in Latin America since October 7, a Kristallnacht commemoration ceremony, panels examining the evolution of antisemitism and discussions on implementing measures to combat antisemitism in the region. At Costa Rica's legislative assembly, forum attendees met with Latin American lawmakers who presented initiatives to combat antisemitism and hate speech.

Shay Salamon, the director of Hispanic Affairs of CAM, said the forum represents a step toward uniting Latin American countries against rising antisemitism.

"The breadth of participation and depth of commitment demonstrated here shows that Latin America stands ready to act together against hatred and discrimination," Salamon said.