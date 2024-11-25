Russia recruits hundreds of Yemeni mercenaries to fight in Ukraine, many under duress - report

Russia has reportedly recruited hundreds of Yemeni men, many of them under duress, to fight in the war against Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Many Yemenis who were involved in combat shared their testimonies with the Times, saying that those who were recruited were promised high salaries and even Russian citizenship.

These recruits arrived in Russia with the help of a company linked to Houthi politician Abdulwali Abdo Hassan al-Jabri, the Times noted.

According to the report, Yemeni soldiers were recruited as early as July. Many did not have military training and were reportedly coerced or manipulated into fighting for Russia as they signed documents they were unable to read. Some said they were forcibly taken to a facility from the airport, where a man speaking in simple Arabic fired a pistol over their heads if they refused to sign the enlistment contract, which was written solely in Russian.

Eleven Yemenis were allowed to leave Russia for Yemen through Oman earlier in November, with the assistance of the International Federation of Yemeni Migrants, who pressured the Yemeni government after public outcry.

US officials believe that the growing alliance between Russia and the Houthis in Yemen shows how far Russia will go to extend the conflict even into the Middle East, the Times noted.

The Times quoted US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, as saying, "We know that there are Russian personnel in Sana'a helping to deepen this dialogue. The kinds of weapons that are being discussed are very alarming and would allow the Houthis to better target ships in the Red Sea and possibly beyond."

Russia seeks foreign mercenaries from countries with 'difficult economic situations'

The Kyiv Independent previously reported in March of this year that Russia has sought after foreign mercenaries from countries with "difficult economic situations" to fight in Ukraine, which include India, Nepal, Somalia, and Cuba.

In January, Nepal halted granting foreign work permits for citizens to work in Russia until further notice due to the number of Nepalese mercenaries that were killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent noted. At least 10 Nepalis were confirmed killed, and up to 200 were estimated to be fighting in Ukraine for Russia as of January of this year.

These reports also follow the recent development of North Korean troops collaborating with Russia in the battle in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that confrontations had occurred between North Korean and Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk region.

North Korean troops were engaged in combat in Russia's Kursk in recent days for the first time, two US officials told Reuters in early November.

Joanie Margulies contributed to this report.