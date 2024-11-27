UK foreign minister says he will still talk to Netanyahu after ICC arrest warrant

British foreign minister David Lammy said on Wednesday he would continue to talk and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Israeli prime minister for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Lammy told parliament's foreign affairs select committee he would comply with the ICC's request to arrest Netanyahu if he entered Britain, insisting he had no choice but to ignore the order.

But Lammy said he would continue to talk to Netanyahu and other senior Israeli government officials about issues such as seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the importance of getting aid into the Palestinian territory.

"I do believe they are important matters that require engagement from those of us in government," Lammy said. "I can't see circumstances under which I would not be speaking to the elected representatives of the Israeli government." Israel at war - IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Last week, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri, for alleged war crimes in the Gaza conflict.

Israel condemns ICC warrant

Israel, which condemned the ICC decision as shameful and absurd, said it will contest them.

Lammy said that under British law, he has an "obligation" to pass on the warrant request to a domestic court.

"That doesn't allow me any discretion," he said. "I will issue that, transmit that to the courts. Then the courts will make their determination."

France said on Wednesday it believed Netanyahu had immunity to actions by the ICC, given Israel has not signed up to the court statutes.